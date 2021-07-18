Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,358,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 389,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 87,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.81. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.