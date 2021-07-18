Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mastermind stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,541. Mastermind has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

