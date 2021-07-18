Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mastermind stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,541. Mastermind has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29.
Mastermind Company Profile
See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.