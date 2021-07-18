Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

MTDR opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

