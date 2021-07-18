Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $320,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.11. 348,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.00. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $166.65.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.