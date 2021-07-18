Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 63,000 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $650,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 744,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,248. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.03. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $17.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. Research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SunOpta by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SunOpta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in SunOpta by 13.3% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

