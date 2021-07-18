McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is FORA Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

NYSE MCD opened at $234.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $190.13 and a twelve month high of $239.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.