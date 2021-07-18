McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Short Interest Down 20.9% in June

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.27. The stock has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $190.13 and a 1-year high of $239.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

