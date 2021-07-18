Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.2 days.

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $$6.71 during trading on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMIZF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

