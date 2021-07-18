Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 98,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

