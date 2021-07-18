Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,843 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.03% of Mercury Systems worth $40,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

