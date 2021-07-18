Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC decreased its position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ MCMJ opened at $9.97 on Friday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.