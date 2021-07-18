Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 77.0% in June

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,101. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

