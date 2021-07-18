Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $55,727.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $55,727.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,910.47 or 0.06044646 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00131819 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,667,759 coins and its circulating supply is 78,667,661 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.