Methanex Co. (MX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Methanex stock opened at C$41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$24.44 and a 52-week high of C$62.49.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6420208 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MX. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$61.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.58.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

