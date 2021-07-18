MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

MGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Shares of MGP opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,853,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 15.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

