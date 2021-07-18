Michael A. Werdann Sells 1,623 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $62,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTGR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.