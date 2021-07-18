Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Sells $327,856.10 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $327,856.10.

MCHP stock opened at $133.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,336,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,856,000 after purchasing an additional 571,067 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,919,000 after buying an additional 410,139 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

