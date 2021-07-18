Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s Largest Position

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 75,596 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $325,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,186,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,684,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

