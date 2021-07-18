Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) CEO Purchases $43,650.00 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) CEO Rory G. Ritrievi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00.

NASDAQ:MPB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,398. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

MPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 56,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

