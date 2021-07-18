Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Acquires $67,291.95 in Stock

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,291.95.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $150.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

