MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ MNDO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 209,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,823. MIND C.T.I. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.72.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MIND C.T.I. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

