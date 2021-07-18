MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.17

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 4916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

