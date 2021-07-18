Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in June

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of MITUY opened at $16.88 on Friday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.83.
About Mitsui Chemicals
Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.