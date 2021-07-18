Mizuho Raises Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $40.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.99 on Thursday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

