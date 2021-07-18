MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,111,000 after purchasing an additional 164,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,797,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI opened at $157.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.67.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

