MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Edison International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,055,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,121,000 after acquiring an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.