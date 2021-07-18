MML Investors Services LLC Has $708,000 Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.86.

Shares of COO opened at $403.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.83 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.02.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

