MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $30,149,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 91.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,571,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.30.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $218.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.61. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

