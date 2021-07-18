MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

