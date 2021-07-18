MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 957,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 110,999 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $11,553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $10,663,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 149,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $28.56.

