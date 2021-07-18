MML Investors Services LLC Sells 21,042 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,042 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

