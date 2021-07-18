Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $998,646.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $286.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $288.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

