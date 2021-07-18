Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Moderna worth $71,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $286.43 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $288.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 229.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

In other Moderna news, Director W Don Cornwell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $31,420.00. Also, Director Juan Andres purchased 101,616 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 423,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,184 and have sold 424,362 shares valued at $79,972,385. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

