Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 161.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 174,553 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $804.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

