Monolith Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $158.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.00 or 0.00826100 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.