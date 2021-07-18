Morgan Stanley Lowers Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target to $9.00

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SGTX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sigilon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $186.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.