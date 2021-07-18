Morgan Stanley Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $22.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Shares of UAA opened at $19.26 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 2,299.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 570,229 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Under Armour by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

