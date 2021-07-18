Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMKBY stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

