Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 75.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,946,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $219.99 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.72 and a 12 month high of $225.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,207 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.