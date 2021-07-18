MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $38.74 million and approximately $14.49 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,340,333,160 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

