mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) CEO Acquires $151,200.00 in Stock

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) CEO Anshu Bhatnagar bought 360,000 shares of mPhase Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00.

Anshu Bhatnagar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Anshu Bhatnagar bought 305,000 shares of mPhase Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00.

XDSL opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37. mPhase Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

