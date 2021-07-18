Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

