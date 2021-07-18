National Bank Financial Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$148.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$149.57.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$131.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.26. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$144.97.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6.9899996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

