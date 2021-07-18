National Bank Financial Increases Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.29.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock opened at $150.46 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.