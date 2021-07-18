National Bank Financial Increases Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$205.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$165.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$203.50.

TSE:FNV opened at C$189.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.28 billion and a PE ratio of 48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a current ratio of 16.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$182.34. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

