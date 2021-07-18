National Bank Financial Lowers Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$53.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.83.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at C$34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$34.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.67.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

