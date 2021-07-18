National Bank Financial Raises Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$2,500.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2,500.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.39% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify to C$2,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of SHOP opened at C$1,819.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.99. Shopify has a one year low of C$1,109.41 and a one year high of C$1,974.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,623.46.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
