National Bank Financial Raises Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$2,500.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2,500.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify to C$2,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of SHOP opened at C$1,819.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.99. Shopify has a one year low of C$1,109.41 and a one year high of C$1,974.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,623.46.

In other Shopify news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total value of C$424,032.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,587.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

