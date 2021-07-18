National Bankshares Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.52% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.41.

HBM stock opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.16 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -13.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.74.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

