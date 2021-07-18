Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Down 53.3% in June

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Navigator by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,097 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVGS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NVGS traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $9.44. 76,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $527.60 million, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 2.46. Navigator has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

