Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 827.0 days.

OTCMKTS NOSPF remained flat at $$45.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01. Neoen has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Get Neoen alerts:

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.